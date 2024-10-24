Halima Abubakar Apologizes To Apostle Johnson Suleman Over False Allegations

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Halima Abubakar

Popular Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has publicly apologized to Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries for making false accusations against him.

In a letter, Abubakar admitted to defaming the clergyman and causing him and his family distress through her actions on social media.

The conflict between Abubakar and Apostle Suleman began in 2022, when the actress became bedridden and her family called out the clergyman, asking him to stay away from her.

The issue sparked controversy online, with some alleging that Abubakar was suffering from an autoimmune disease, a claim she later denied by sharing her medical records.

In her apology, Abubakar expressed deep regret for the damage she caused to Apostle Suleman, his wife, Dr Lizzy Suleman, their family, and the leadership of Omega Fire Ministries.

She acknowledged that her actions were misguided and asked for forgiveness, recognizing that her words had brought pain and distress.

“I admit that I made false allegations against you and also regret my action,” Abubakar’s letter read. “I humbly ask for forgiveness, recognising that my apology cannot undo the harm, pain, and distress I caused.”

The actress’s apology has drawn attention, as the public waits to see how Apostle Suleman and his ministry will respond to her request for forgiveness after suing her.