Sammy Crabbe Joins NPP Campaign … Calls For Unity

Former 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, made a significant appearance at the celebration of Ursula Owusu Ekuful’s 60th birthday and the ceremonial commissioning of the new AstroTurf at Karikari Brobbey Park in the Ablekuma West constituency on Saturday.

The event marked a dual celebration as friends, supporters, and constituents gathered to honor Ursula Owusu Ekuful on her milestone birthday while also inaugurating the state-of-the-art AstroTurf facility for sports enthusiasts in the community.

Speaking at the gathering, Sammy Crabbe delivered a message centered on unity and reconciliation within the party and beyond.

Addressing the attendees, he emphasized the importance of setting aside past grievances and differences to forge a path of cooperation and harmony leading up to future endeavors, particularly the forthcoming elections.

“Let us rise above the events that have divided us in the past. It is only through unity and solidarity that we can achieve victory,” Crabbe declared, calling for a collective effort towards shared goals and aspirations.

The presence of Sammy Crabbe at the celebratory occasion alongside other party members and well-wishers was seen as a gesture of inclusivity and a symbol of bridging the gaps within the political landscape.

His call for unity resonated with many present, reflecting an aspiration to consolidate strengths and foster collaboration within the NPP and the wider community.

The dual significance of the event, marking both a personal milestone for Ursula Owusu Ekuful and a communal celebration of sports and recreation through the inauguration of the AstroTurf facility, underlined the diverse dimensions of the occasion.

As the festivities unfolded with speeches, music, and cheers, the prevailing sentiment of camaraderie and collective purpose set a positive tone for future engagements and collaborative efforts among party members, supporters, and constituents alike.

By Nii Ocansey