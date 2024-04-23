Bawumia Renovates Larabanga Mosque

The iconic and ancient Larabanga mosque, one of the oldest structures in the country, has been deserving facelift.

The facelift has been made possible after Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia made good his promise of doing so sometime ago.

The mosque is situated in the Savannah Region, the renovation of which facility has earned for the Vice President an added deference.

At the time he set out to undertake the renovation, some persons doubted whether he was indeed going to accomplish the promise.

Now the project is complete and what stands out as a major historical facility in the country would direct the tourist trade towards that part of the country.

As one of the oldest mosques in West Africa, this facility is built in the fashion of Sudanese architecture.

Built in about 1421, the mosque has undergone renovation over the years, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s being the latest.

It has benefited from the contributions of the World Monuments Fund having been listed as one of the world’s 100 most endangered sites.

An old Quran in the mosque is thought by the locals to have been given as a gift from heaven in 1650 to an imam at the time.

By A.R. Gomda