Dog Attacks 2-Year-Old Boy

A vicious attack of a two-year-old toddler by a dog which looks like a mixed breed German Shepherd and another, has left the kid in a critical condition in hospital.

The last Monday night incident led to the toddler losing some body parts, including a part of the buttocks.

The mother had gone to the washroom when she suddenly heard the distress cries of the toddler, only to discover that he had been attacked by the wild dog.

She narrated her ordeal thus, “I stepped into the washroom to relieve myself while my child slept peacefully in the yard of the compound. Suddenly, I heard his cry, assuming it was merely because I had briefly left his side.”

“I rushed back only to find the dog attacking my baby inside the mosquito net where we had been sleeping,” Sarah Aboagye, the mother disclosed to TV3.

Meanwhile, the owner of the dog has declined responsibility for what happened. Eugene Addo, father of the victim, works for the owner of the dog. It is not known what he intends doing now beyond the expression of disappointment.

“My boss brought my wife and child from the Eastern Region to Accra because he disapproved of me spending too much time away with my family,” he explained.

“Where I sleep is a small security room, which gets hot and uncomfortable for the toddler. That’s why they sleep outside in the compound of the house. My boss initially expressed interest in finding a place for them, but after we located one and informed him about it, he chose to ignore our request.

“I witnessed my son’s desperate struggle with the dog until he managed to break free and run to me for comfort. It was then that I noticed something was terribly wrong. Turning on the light, I saw that the dog had scratched his face and bitten off portions of his buttocks,” Eugene Addo narrated in tears.

According to Dr. Glover Addy, a plastic surgeon of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the injuries inflicted by the dog are severe, requiring intensive treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. However, the mounting medical bills are posing a significant financial burden for the already distressed parents.

Dr. Glover Addy, a dedicated plastic surgeon at the hospital, is leading the efforts to provide the best possible care and treatment for the toddler, working tirelessly to ensure his recovery.

Despite attempts to seek answers and accountability, the owner of the dog has remained tight-lipped about the incident, refusing to speak on camera. However, eyewitnesses who were present during the attack have come forward to shed light on the tragic events.

“We heard the dog barking and saw the mother of the toddler running so fast to get a car,” a neighbour said.

As the home of the family grapples with shock and sadness over the incident, there is a growing call for accountability and support for the toddler and his family.