Report Highlights Ghanaian Sentiments

A new report by the Africa Centre for Democracy and Socioeconomic Development (CDS Africa) study on the sentiments of Ghanaians towards LGBTQ+ activities and the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (Anti-Gay Bill), uncovered a profound portrait of attitudes towards LGBTQ+ individuals, revealing both the shadows of discrimination and acceptance.

The study, which sought to bring to light general concerns from Ghanaians and whether or not President Akufo-Addo should assent to the bill, also showed that more Ghanaians have negative sentiments towards LGBTQ+ activities.

The research revealed a pervasive presence of anti-gay sentiments within Ghanaian society with a significant majority of respondents (80%) expressing negative attitudes towards LGBTQ+ activities, while 20% expressed acceptance or support.

The study also observed that religious beliefs, cultural norms, and perceptions of morality were profound reasons and factors influencing attitudes toward LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Religious conservatism emerged as a prominent factor influencing negative attitudes towards LGBTQ+ individuals, with several respondents citing religious teachings and doctrines that condemn homosexuality.

Deep-seated cultural beliefs and traditions were also identified as influential factors.

The study highlighted both challenges and opportunities in advocacy efforts aimed at promoting LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance in Ghana.

While there were instances of resistance to LGBTQ+ advocacy initiatives, particularly from conservative religious and cultural groups, there were also signs of positive change as some Ghanaians were of the view that there should be an open conversation about LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana rather than criminalising the act.

With a predominant presence of anti-gay sentiments among the surveyed population, CDS Africa gathered that Ghanaians are divided on issues relating to LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance.

The study uncovered various factors influencing these attitudes, including religious beliefs, cultural norms, and perceptions of morality. Despite the prevailing anti-gay sentiments, the study also revealed pockets of empathy and understanding, particularly among younger generations and urban populations.

The full report of the study will be released on April 23, 2024.

The Africa Centre for Democracy and Socioeconomic Development (CDS Africa) is a think tank that recognises the importance of democracy in Africa’s growth and development.

It believes democracy is the key to building a fair, peaceful, and inclusive society. Therefore, its work is centred around promoting democracy, civic education and dialogue, policy research, and advocacy.

It also aims to generate innovative research to influence policy reforms and create an environment supporting socioeconomic and political development.

Source: CDS Africa