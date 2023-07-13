Bawumia Reviving NPP Strongholds

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In an effort to connect with delegates and garner support for his 2024 presidential campaign, Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is embarking on a series of campaign events in the Ashanti Region on Day 7 of his campaign trail on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Dr. Bawumia is visiting several key constituencies in the region, including Manso Nkwanta, Bekwai, Bosomtwe, and Ejisu. These constituencies hold significant importance in the Ashanti Region, known as a stronghold for governing political party.

The campaign events were marked by a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere, as thousands of party delegates and supporters gathered to hear Dr. Bawumia speak.

The attendees wore t-shirts and waved banners adorned with the campaign slogans, “Bawumia2024,” “ItIsPossible,” and “Signal.” This demonstrated the strong resonance and passion that Dr. Bawumia’s message has been generating among supporters.

During his speeches, Dr. Bawumia commended the people of the Ashanti Region for their unwavering support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in previous elections.

He emphasized the need for unity within the party and stressed the importance of staying focused on the party’s key principles and objectives.

Dr. Bawumia touched on various pressing issues and proposed solutions that he intends to address if he becomes the President of Ghana in 2024.

He placed special emphasis on economic development, job creation, and infrastructural development.

Throughout his speeches, he emphasized his belief that with the right policies, Ghana can achieve remarkable progress.

The Vice President’s campaign message “ItIsPossible” resonated with the crowd, instilling a sense of hope and optimism.

Attendees expressed their confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability to deliver on his promises and propel Ghana toward sustainable growth and development.

As his campaign events in the Ashanti Region continues, Dr. Bawumia thanked the delegates and supporters for their warm reception and expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support. He assured them that their commitment to the party would not go in vain and promised to work tirelessly to bring about positive change across all sectors of the Ghanaian society.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign in the Ashanti Region proved to be a successful endeavor, with enthusiastic supporters rallying behind him. With each passing day and each new location visited, his campaign gains momentum as he seeks to secure the party’s nomination and win the presidential election in 2024. The race for the presidency is sure to intensify as other candidates step up their campaigns, making Bawumia’s presence felt across the nation.

The nation now anticipates the next destination on Dr. Bawumia’s campaign trail, eager to witness how he continues to engage with Ghanaians and gather support for his presidential bid.

By Vincent Kubi