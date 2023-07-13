OSP Closes Case In Corruption Trial of Juaben MCE Nominee

Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has concluded its case in the trial of Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, who is facing charges of corruption related to a public election.

The High Court has adjourned the case to October 20, 2023, according to update provided by OSP.

The proceedings, which have garnered significant public attention, have centered on allegations of corruption involving Kantanka.

The MCE nominee stands accused of engaging in corrupt practices in connection with a public election.

The charges brought against him by the OSP include bribery, and abuse of office.

Over the course of the trial, the prosecution presented its case, calling witnesses and presenting substantial evidence to support the charges against Kantanka.

The defense, vigorously contested the allegations and sought to disprove the prosecution’s claims. The trial has attracted widespread media coverage and public interest, with citizens closely following the proceedings.

In today’s session, the OSP officially closed its case, marking a significant milestone in the trial.

Both the prosecution and the defense have presented their arguments and evidence before the court, and now the case will move into its next phase.

The court set the next hearing for October 20, 2023, allowing ample time for both parties to prepare and make their final submissions.

The adjournment to October 20, 2023, has elicited mixed reactions from the public. Supporters of Kantanka express relief and optimism, viewing the additional time as an opportunity for the defense to strengthen their case and clear his name. On the other hand, those advocating for justice and accountability are concerned about potential delays in reaching a verdict, fearing that it may undermine public trust in the judicial system.

The High Court’s decision to adjourn the trial reflects the court’s commitment to ensuring a fair and thorough examination of the allegations against Kantanka. As the case moves forward, it is anticipated that both the prosecution and the defense will intensify their efforts to present compelling arguments and evidence to support their respective positions.

The trial of Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka will continue to captivate public attention, as the nation awaits the final verdict.

By Vincent Kubi