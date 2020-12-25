Bawumia, Samira Attend Christmas Church Service

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, have attended a Christmas church service.

Dr Bawumia and Samira joined a number of NPP officials to attend a church service at the Victory Bible Church International Awoshie-Accra.

During the service, Dr Bawumia indicated that as Ghanaians, “we have every good reason to be thankful to God for how far He has brought us and urged all citizens to use the festive period to reaffirm our faith, hope and belief in God and also help build a prosperous and peaceful Ghana.”

By Melvin Tarlue