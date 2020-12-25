Pastor Mensa Otabil, Archbishop Duncan Williams Christmas Message To Ghanaians

The leaders of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and Action Chapel International have sent out Christmas wishes and messages to Ghanaians and Christians around the world.

“Pastor & Mrs. Otabil and the entire Christ Temple family wish you a Merry Christmas! May the love, joy and peace of Christ abide with you always. #MerryChristmas,” a message released by ICGC on behalf of Pastor Otabil on Christmas Day read.

In a short message on his official Facebook page, Archbishop Williams urged Christians to “Pray against this pestilence in your household, home and abroad. All sick healed in the Name of Jesus. May the angel of death pass over our households, loved ones, communities, nations and continents. 🙏🏽”

