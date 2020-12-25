Rev. Korankye Ankrah Wishes Christains A Merry Christmas

Once again, the year is drawing to a close and it is the season of joy, merriment and thanksgiving as we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

On the other hand, 2020 has been a most troubling year globally. The world was hit by an unexpected pandemic, one from which we are yet to recover. Many lives have been lost and economies have suffered greatly. Locally, we have just came out of a season of political campaigning and national elections; the aftermath of which has seen pockets of violence and unrest in some constituencies. In the midst of all these however, we must be careful to show gratitude to God for His mercies.

As we enter into the festive season, I am led by God to once again arouse our national conscience towards works that are pleasing to Him. Against the background of our current challenges, I encourage us as a nation to remember the reason for the season – Jesus, and what He stood for – reconciliation, peace and unity.

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men..” Luke 2:14 (kjv).

As individuals, we must emulate these attributes by reaching out to one another, especially the less privileged, in love and fellowship irrespective of our differences. Look around you and see who you can touch and bless with the love of Christ.

As a nation, let us lay aside our political differences and pursue peace. Peace does not come by chance, it is by concerted effort through prayer, lawful conduct and seasoned speech. I pray for you, I pray for this nation, that as we do this, the Word of the Lord shall manifest in our lives –

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem:

“May they prosper who love you.

Peace be within your walls, Prosperity within your palaces.” Psalm 122:6-7 (nkjv).

May the peace and favour of God rest upon our dear nation Ghana always.

And may the joy of the season continually sustain us.

God bless us all.

Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year!