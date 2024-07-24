Bawumia, Sammi Awuku Shake Akropong With ‘Ofie Walk’

The 2024 Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Parliamentary Candidate for Akropong Constituency, Sammi Awuku will next weekend, 3rd August embark on the second edition of the gargantuan walk dubbed ‘’Ofie Mega Walk’’.

This year’s walk will commence from Mamfe at exactly 5am and end at Mampong, where Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will address the participants.

Last year, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Parliamentary candidate for the Akropong Constituency, Samuel Awuku embarked on the first edition of the ‘’ Ofie Mega Walk’’, in which there was overwhelming support for the candidacy of Sammi Awuku.

It started from Amanokrom Park through the Mamfe Roundabout, to Larteh Junction, and finally ended at the Ofie High Street at Akropong, which saw several thousands of young people, wearing T-shirts with the inscription Sammi Awuku and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other inscriptions showing support for Mr Awuku.

The walk is expected to be attended by the National Executives of the party, Ministers of State, Top Government officials, as well as some celebrities.

Mr Awuku who is also, a senior Presidential Adviser to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has so far kickstarted his campaign by engaging the chiefs, opinion leaders, constituents, party members, and the volunteer groups in his constituency.

The purpose of the engagement is to reach the unreached to share Dr. Bawumia’s message of hope, jobs, economic prosperity, and development, and also to reassure the party faithful of hope, by urging them to put in their utmost best to make the “breaking the 8” mantra a reality and make the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the next President of Ghana.

Aside from the community engagements, Sammi Awuku is also undertaking series of developmental projects in the areas of health, education, and youth employment, as well as engaging with various stakeholders, artisans, beauticians, and dressmakers associations in the constituency to listen to their concerns and take measures to resolve them.

On comparative records between the NPP and NDC, Mr. Awuku noted that the data shows that the NDC comes nowhere near the NPP in many sectors.

He listed the NPP’s superior record in education, economic indicators, construction of hospitals, tourism, sports infrastructure, digitalization, and many more.

He has explained that the party has contributed greatly to the people in the Eastern Region with developmental projects, and he pleaded with the party members not to disappoint the Presidential candidate but rather work hard to make him the next President of Ghana.

He called on Ghanaians to massively vote for Dr Bawumia for a new era of development in the country adding that John Dramani Mahama and NDC have nothing good to offer Ghanaians since he (John Mahama) will be going on a honeymoon as he stated when elected, and he won’t come back again, but for Dr Bawumia, he will come back in 2028 for renewal of mandate subject to his performance.

However, Mr Awuku in his various meetings indicated that the party would rally around the chiefs and people to develop Okuapenman.

BY Daniel Bampoe