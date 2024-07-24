A Vote For NPP Will Keep Free SHS – Protozoa

The 2024 New Patriotic Party, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa has urged parents to vote for NPP to keep free SHS policy.

According to him, the policy which has been a game-changer for Ghanaian students, is under threat from the opposition party, who have consistently flip-flopped on the issue.

Protozoa said this when he stormed Ateibu, a community in his Constituency, where he was born to visit some churches and pay a courtesy call to the chiefs as well.

The Chief of the community and his elders enstooled him a Development chief for the area and he was given the stool name “Nana Asiedu Bekoe I”.

Addressing the community at a Durbar, he explained that the free SHS policy is a flagship program of the NPP, and its continuation is crucial for the development of Ghana’s human capital.

He pointed out that former President John Mahama, the opposition leader, campaigned against the policy in 2008, 2012, and 2016, but now claims to have introduced it.

This inconsistency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe argued, is a clear indication that the opposition cannot be trusted to protect the policy.

The NPP candidate urged parents and students to reject the opposition’s inconsistent stance and instead choose the NPP, which has a proven track record of implementing and protecting the free SHS policy.

He argued that continuity in government is essential for the policy to continue benefiting Ghanaian students. “We need to ensure that our policies are consistent and long-term, rather than short-term and populist,” Protozoa said.

He cited the examples of Turkey and Rwanda, where long-serving leaders have transformed their countries through consistent policies.

He urged voters to choose the NPP to ensure the continuation of good policies and protect the free SHS policy. “We can learn from the examples of other countries, where consistent leadership has led to transformation,” Protozoa said.

“By voting for the NPP, Ghanaians can safeguard the free SHS policy and ensure that it continues to benefit future generations.

The policy has already benefited thousands of students, and its continuation is crucial for Ghana’s development.

A vote for the NPP is a vote to protect the free SHS policy and ensure a brighter future for Ghanaian students”, he stated.

Interestingly, a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Agbesi Joe, in the Ateibu community in the Aponoapono Electoral Area praised the NPP-led Nana-Bawumia government for the successful implementation of the Free SHS policy.

Despite being a member of the opposing party, he acknowledged the positive impact of the policy on his family, his community and the nation at large.

His endorsement is a testament to the inclusive and transformative leadership of the NPP government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

BY Daniel Bampoe