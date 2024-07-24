President Akufo-Addo Swears In Court of Appeal Justices

In a bid to bolster the judiciary and address the mounting challenges faced by the court system, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officiated the swearing-in ceremony for 16 newly appointed justices to the esteemed Court of Appeal.

The 16 judges appointed to the Court of Appeal are Justices Charles Gyamfi Danquah, Gifty Dekyem, Kofi Akrowiah, Richard Mac Koggyapwah, Kwasi Boakye, Alexander Osei Tutu, Francis Obiri, Lydia Osei Marfo, Aboagye Tandoh, Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary, Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo, Francis Koffie, Charles William Leopold Bartels Zwennes, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, David Kwabena Adade Boafo, and Dr Poku Adusei.

The President emphasized the critical need for additional judges to counter the strain of an overburdened court system and the escalating backlog of cases that threaten to impede the timely delivery of justice.

The newly appointed justices, comprising 12 men and four women, took their oaths of office, secrecy, and allegiance following the recommendation of the Judicial Council.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of leveraging innovative solutions and modern technologies to expedite case resolution while ensuring the fair and efficient administration of justice across the nation.

He urged the new justices to approach their roles with humility, integrity, and a profound sense of accountability, recognizing the significant impact their decisions will have on both litigants and society at large.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the Court of Appeal in alleviating case backlogs and streamlining legal processes, President Akufo-Addo outlined the magnitude of the task before the justices.

Emphasizing the importance of continuous self-improvement and staying abreast of emerging legal practices, he underscored the evolving nature of the legal landscape and the imperative for judges to remain proactive in enhancing their professional capabilities.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for entrusting them with the responsibility of upholding the rule of law and ensuring equitable and just outcomes for all.

Pledging to fulfill their mandate with diligence and impartiality, the justices affirmed their commitment to serving the Ghanaian people with dedication and integrity.

By Vincent Kubi