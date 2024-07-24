Court Documents Allege Diddy Paid $1m For 2Pac’s Murder

Embattled American music mogul Sean Combs, known as Diddy, has been implicated in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

According to new court documents revealed by the US Sun, Diddy is accused of paying $1 million for Shakur’s assassination by suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was arrested for the murder last year.

The court documents, filed on July 18, named Diddy 77 times under various aliases including Puffy, Puff Daddy, and his legal name, Sean Combs.

“Defendant [Keefe] has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police.

However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings,” the documents state.

In a transcript, Davis reportedly testified to Diddy’s involvement, with police asking him, “Puffy Combs….Does he play a role in this thing?” Davis responded, “Yeah, I think he did,” adding that Diddy had told him and a group of about 45 people that he “would give anything” for Knight’s “head” due to fear of him and a conflict with Shakur following a diss track.

Prosecutors filed the documents to oppose Davis’ latest bail request, which was rejected last month due to concerns about the source of the $112,500 bail bond. It remains unclear if Diddy will be subpoenaed or indicted as part of the case.