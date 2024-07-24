Eno Barony Calls For ‘Female Artiste Of The Year’ At Ghana Music Awards

Eno Barony

Eno Barony, prominent female rapper, is calling for the creation of a ‘Female Artiste of the Year’ category at the Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking on Property FM, she emphasized that this addition would greatly support women in the music industry.

She highlighted that a dedicated award category for female artists would not only boost their visibility but also promote a more inclusive music environment in Ghana.

She called for media support to help bring this category to fruition, arguing that increased recognition of female rappers is crucial.

“This will enhance our work and ensure that female talents are appreciated. More women are entering the music scene, and with media backing, this category will eventually be established,” she said.

Eno also appealed to the awards’ organizers to consider such a proposal, noting its potential to uplift female artists and enrich the Ghanaian music industry.