Tourism Revenue Hits $1.8bn In First Half Of 2024- Finance Minister

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced that Ghana’s tourism sector generated $1.8 billion in revenue during the first half of 2024, showing an increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Presenting the mid-year budget review to Parliament on July 23, Dr Adam highlighted the surge in tourist arrivals as a key factor in the revenue boost.

Tourist numbers rose from approximately 500,000 in the first half of 2023 to nearly 600,000 in the first half of 2024, driving a significant increase in tourism receipts from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion.

“Mr. Speaker, Ghana is being positioned as an internationally competitive tourism destination,” stated Dr. Adam.

He also outlined several government initiatives that have supported this growth, including the enhancement of tourism infrastructure and marketing efforts.

Key redevelopments include the Aburi Gardens, Yaa Asantewaa mausoleum, the museum at Ejisu, and the Pkiworo Slave Camp.

These efforts aim to sustain the growth and further establish Ghana as a leading tourism destination.