Minority Backs Mahama To Swerve Bawumia In Presidential Debate

Cassiel Ato Forson

In a political showdown brewing on the horizon, the Minority Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Cassiel Ato Forson, has thrown down the gauntlet by challenging the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to a debate with the Minority spokesperson on finance, Isaac Adongo, in what seems to be a strategic maneuver aimed at avoiding a direct confrontation between Dr. Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Ato Forson emphasized the credentials of his party’s designated representatives in Finance, Economy, and Budget matters, asserting that the Vice President should first engage in debates with them before considering a face-off with the former President.

He articulated, “How can a driver’s mate debate an experienced driver?…So, we throw the challenge, he should debate honourable Adongo first, honourable Ampem second, honourable Ricketts Hagan third before he considers debating former president John Mahama.”

These remarks from the Minority Leader come in response to Dr. Bawumia’s call for a live presidential debate with John Mahama, accusing the opposition leader of evading such engagements.

Dr. Bawumia, addressing supporters in the North East Region, expressed his eagerness to dissect Mahama’s policies and vision for Ghana in a head-to-head debate, asserting that the former President’s proposals are hollow and lack substance.

The stakes are high as both camps gear up for a potential showdown in a bid to win over the electorate ahead of the upcoming elections. Questions loom over whether former President Mahama will accept the challenge and engage in a televised battle of ideas, a hallmark of electoral processes in established democracies. The demand for transparency and accountability through a public debate continues to resonate among civic groups and citizens alike, underscoring the significance of such exchanges in shaping national discourse and voter decisions.

Amidst the mounting tensions and war of words, the stage is set for a riveting clash of ideologies and plans for Ghana’s future as the political landscape embarks on a pivotal juncture. As the specter of a potential debate hovers over the campaign trail, the nation awaits to witness whether the protagonists will lock horns in a verbal joust that could sway the course of the upcoming elections.

By Vincent Kubi