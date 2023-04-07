Bawumia Shakes Kwahu Easter

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with the National Executive of the ruling New Patriotic Party will on Saturday, 8th April 2023 storm Kwahu in the Eastern Region for a gargantuan health walk.

The Walk dubbed “The Mega Arise & Build Unity Walk” will be held with the theme “Let’s Arise and Build Ghana Together”.

The Health activity being organized by the party to ginger the Kwahu Easter celebrations where revelers across the country and diaspora will come to celebrate with their families and friends.

The event which is expected to commence from 5am from Bepong to Atibie, will be partaken by the National Executive of the party, some top government officials, Ministers of state, Chief Executive Officers, Municipal and District Chief Executives and Members of Parliament.

The NPP crowd will move from Bepong through Mpraeso and end at Atibie where the organizers will address the gathering.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will also storm Kwahu this year to celebrate the Easter.

Dr. Bawumia, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, joined thousands of youth in a health walk organized by the national youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Obomeng Kwahu.

BY Daniel Bampoe