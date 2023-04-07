Mahama Wishes Christians Happy Good Friday

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Christians a happy Easter occasion.

He prayed that “may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth & instill in us the power of forgiveness & compassion.”

The former president continued that “May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy & peace, & inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us.”

Christians are celebrating the Easter occasion today Friday, April 7 which happens to be “Good Friday” on the Christian calendar.

By Vincent Kubi