Bawumia Speaks On Democracy In Nigeria

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to deliver an address on democracy, governance, and political integrity in Nigeria.

The event, which has garnered significant attention, underscores the importance of fostering democratic values and ethical leadership in African governance.

The address is scheduled to take place between Monday, 27th January, and Tuesday, 28th January, at 10 am, each day.

Dr Bawumia is expected to share insights from his extensive experience in public service and economic management, highlighting strategies to strengthen democratic institutions and promote good governance across the continent.

Key themes of the address will include the role of political integrity in building trust among citizens and leaders, the challenges of upholding democratic principles, and the pathways to achieving sustainable development through inclusive governance.

Dr Bawumia is also anticipated to draw comparisons between Ghana’s democratic progress and the ongoing efforts in Nigeria, offering lessons that could be mutually beneficial.

As a respected economist and politician, Dr Bawumia’s contributions to the dialogue on governance are expected to resonate widely, particularly in light of the socio-political challenges facing the region.

His speech will serve as a call to action for leaders and citizens alike to prioritise transparency, accountability, and equity in the pursuit of democratic ideals.