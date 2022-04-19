Bawumia Supports Victims Of Zakoli Attack

Dr. Bawumia with one of the elders in the village

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has supported victims of the Zakoli attack in the Yendi municipality of the Northern Region.

The Vice President presented an amount of GH¢60,000 to the Chief of Zakoli for onward distribution to victims and bereaved families to support them with burial arrangements and payment of hospital bills.

The families of the deceased persons received GH¢5,000 each, with GH¢5,000 going to each of the families of the injured persons.

Dr. Bawumia, who visited the Zakoli community to sympathise with them, assured them that government will make arrangements to assist them with relief items in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the deceased persons have been laid to rest on April 17, 2022 at the Vittin cemetery in Tamale.

Chief of the Zakoli community, Naa Abukari Andani, however appealed to government to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted to avoid any reprisal attacks.

Eight persons, believed to be of Fulani descent, were killed by unknown gunmen at Zakoli, a community near Yendi in the Northern Region on April 13, 2022.

Four other persons sustained gunshot wounds and are in critical condition at the Yendi Hospital.

Even though the cause of the attack is unknown, some people believe it is a retaliation for an earlier attack, in which a young man was attacked at Zagbang on the Yendi to Zabzugu road, leading to his death.

FROM Eric Kombat, Zakoli