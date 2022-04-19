La Nativity Supports Social Welfare Kids

Senior Presbyter Elliot Yemoh, presenting the items to Madam Rosemary Adam supported by one of the children

THE LA Nativity Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Easter Monday donated food items to inmates of the South Labone Vocational School under the Department of Social Welfare at La, Accra.

Edwin Tetteh-Bio, head of the Mission and Evangelism Committee of the La Nativity Presby Church, who presented the items on behalf of the church, was accompanied by the acting Minister-In-Charge, Rev. Ebenezer Nii Adjetey Sowah, Catechist Sarah Esi Atiemo, the Session, Women and Men’s Fellowship, among others.

Mr Tetteh-Bio said the church, as part of activities marking the Easter festivities, decided to support the inmates and help them to reform.

Items presented to the children included bags of rice, cooking oil, sugar, tin tomatoes, detergents, sanitary pads and tissue papers, etc.

Rosemary Adam, a Technical Instructor and Care Giver and Mary Seidu, in charge of Cases and Character Reformation, received the items on behalf of the inmates. They expressed gratitude to the church for counting them worthy at a time when Christians were remembering the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to them, the items meant a lot to the school especially the kids, as it will go a long way to support their upkeep.

BY Christopher Kotei