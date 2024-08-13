Bawumia Takes Break On Campaign For Manifesto Launch

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a strategic move, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has temporarily halted his campaign activities to focus on finalizing the party’s 2024 Manifesto.

The manifesto, set to be launched on August 18, 2024, in Takoradi, Western Region will outline the NPP’s vision for Ghana’s development and growth.

According to Dennis Miracles Aboaye, Director of Communications for the campaign team, the manifesto will present “Bold Solutions for the next chapter of Ghana’s development,” with a strong emphasis on job creation and business growth”.

“This pause in campaigning allows Dr Bawumia and his team to refine their policy proposals and prepare to share their comprehensive plan with the nation,” he said in a statement.

However, the campaign team is urging Ghanaians to continue supporting Dr Bawumia, even as he takes a brief break from the campaign trail. Once the manifesto is unveiled, Dr Bawumia will resume his tour of the country, engaging with constituents and sharing the NPP’s vision for a brighter future.

The Presidential Candidate of NPP, in the last two weeks, commenced the second phase of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

He is expected to continue after the manifesto launch.

-BY Daniel Bampoe