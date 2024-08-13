Teachers Grab 300,000 Laptops

The Akufo-Addo government’s One Teacher, One Laptop programme has achieved significant milestones, with over 300,000 teachers across Ghana receiving laptops.

The initiative was launched in September 2021, aims to enhance teaching and learning outcomes in pre-tertiary educational institutions.

As of August 9, 2024, ten out of the sixteen regions have completed laptop distribution, benefiting close to 300,000 teachers.

The remaining six regions are undergoing mop-up exercises to ensure all eligible teachers receive their laptops by the end of August.

Regional Breakdown

So far Regions such as Savannah, North East, Oti, Ahafo, Western North, Upper West, Bono, Northern, Upper East, and Bono East regions have completed distribution.

While, Eastern, Central, Greater Accra, Volta, and Ashanti regions are undergoing mop-up exercise.

The initiative aim to Improves teaching and learning outcomes, enhances lesson preparation, research, and learning, enables digital online training through National Teaching Council-approved modules, Aligns teaching with National Teachers Standards, Increases innovation, student interest, and automation in academic centers

The One Teacher, One Laptop programme is part of Ghana’s efforts to leverage ICT-aided teaching and learning, ensuring the country’s active participation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

-BY Daniel Bampoe