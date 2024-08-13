Satellites Coach Names 35-Man Squad… For WAFU B Tourney

Desmond Offei

Head coach of the U-20 national team (Black Satellites), Desmond Offei, has invited 35 players to begin camping ahead of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

The squad includes members of the U-20 African Games winning team, and the Black Satellites are expected to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Sunday, August 11, 2024, to begin preparations.

Further preparatory activities are planned for the ensuing weeks by the end of which Coach Offei would name the final squad to participate in the WAFU Zone B Under-20 Championship.

These exercises are expected to increase the competition for places in the Black Satellites, thus ensuring that players who ultimately make the squad would be very competitive and primed to make the nation proud once again.

Coach Offei returned from a European tour with the team, where the Black Satellites face clubs from Belgium as part of their preparatory games.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations since winning the 2021 edition in Mauritania.