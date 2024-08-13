Paris Olympics Ends In Style… Hands Baton To LA

Tom Cruise carries the IOC Flag during the Closing Ceremony of Paris 2024

Stars of sport, screen and music came together at the Paris 2024 closing ceremony to bring the 33rd Olympic Games to an end.

Actor Tom Cruise descended from the roof of Stade de France to collect the Olympic flag as part of the handover to the American city of Los Angeles (LA), which will host the next Games in 2028, before departing on a motorcycle.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre then performed as part of a star-studded music set on the beach to conclude the ceremony.

Earlier, inside the stadium in Paris, gold medallists Alex Yee and Bryony Page were Great Britain’s flagbearers at the ceremony.

Yee won the men’s triathlon in dramatic fashion, while Page won Britain’s first ever Olympic trampoline gold.

Great Britain finished seventh in the medal table with 14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze. Their final tally of 65 medals was one more than the 64 they won at Tokyo 2020.

In his closing speech, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach reflected on a “sensational” Games.

The 2024 Paralympics will be held in the French capital from August 28 to September 8.