Saka, Palmer Get PFA Nominations

Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Manchester United pair Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho lead the nominations for the men’s 2023-24 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Brighton forward Joao Pedro is also nominated, while Michael Olise, who left Crystal Palace to join Bayern Munich for £50 million this summer, completes the six-man shortlist.

Palmer, 22, is nominated after a first season at Chelsea in which he scored 22 goals and had 11 assists. The former Manchester City forward had more goal involvements than any other player in the Premier League.

Arsenal winger Saka, also 22, won the award last year and is in contention to retain it following a campaign in which he scored 16 and assisted nine as Arsenal finished runners-up in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Mainoo and Garnacho caught the eye as they helped United win the FA Cup, beating City in the final. Mainoo, 19, scored in that game to cap a notable breakthrough season, while Garnacho, 20, recorded double figures for goals in all competitions.

Joao Pedro scored 20 goals in all competitions during his first season with Brighton; Olise scored 10 goals and set up six in just 19 appearances for Palace.