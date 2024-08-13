Gymnast Stripped Of Olympic Bronze

American gymnast, Jordan Chiles, has been stripped of the bronze medal she won in Monday’s women’s floor final.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirmed Romania’s Ana Barbosu has been upgraded from fourth to third after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CAS upheld an appeal by the Romanian Olympic Committee that an inquiry submitted by the US team about Chiles’ score fell outside the one-minute limit for such appeals and should be disregarded.

Chiles’ original score has now been reinstated, dropping her back into fifth place.

USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said they were “devastated” by the decision and condemned the “consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks” that Chiles has received on social media during the appeal process.

Chiles, 23, who won gold in the women’s team event, posted four broken heart emojis on her Instagram story and later wrote: “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you.”

Chiles initially scored 13.666 in Monday’s final, putting her in fifth place in the competition and leading Romanian gymnast Barbosu, who scored 13.7, to believe she had won the bronze medal.

However, after the inquiry by Chiles’ coach Cecile Landi with regard to her difficulty rating, officials upgraded Chiles’ score to 13.766, placing her third.