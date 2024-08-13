Ohemaa Mercy Launches ‘Tehilla Experience’

Ohemaa Mercy

Renowned gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy, has launched this year’s edition of the annual gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Tehillah Experience’ concert 2024.

The concert, which is the 11th edition, will be held on September 8 at the Royalhouse Chapel in Accra.

The concert, being organised by Ohemaa Mercy Ministries, is expected to provide the means for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.

The event has been designed to give credence to the importance of praise and worship in the life of a Christian.

Known for exceptional gospel ministry and anointing experience, this year’s concert will feature an array of Ghanaian music acts like Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, Piesie Esther, MOGmusic, legendary singer Mama Esther, Nacee, and other surprise acts.

Also, Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary known as Ebuka Songs and Abbey Ojomu will make their debut appearance at the Tehilla Experience.

Ohemaa Mercy, during an interaction at the launch, indicated that the choice of the theme was chosen from the Bible which referred to Bethel as the name given to the spot where Abraham built an altar, which means the house of God.

“This year the Bethel experience was birthed through prayer and power. We had a lot of themes. I came up with the altar of worship, but when we were done it was centered on the fact that we needed the presence of God to be with us. We realised that the Bethel Experience was giving us an insight into what God is taking us to,” she said.

In anticipation of the grand event, Ohemaa Mercy stated that the Tehilla Experience has grown over time to be a pilgrimage. “This year, it’s going to be special. It’s all about the testimonies and the motives of the people coming. You just don’t come to the Tehillah Experience.

“You need to prepare yourself and during the preparations, we have the hand of God visiting us. What makes people have lots of miracles is their readiness to just not come to entertain themselves. This atmosphere is not about entertainment.

“It’s about the hand of God moving, breaking altars, battles, and giving new garments to his people. This year, we believe God is coming from above with a special package, and I believe God is for miracles,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke