Bawumia Tears Into Mahama’s Guinea Fowls Record

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Saboba on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Dr. Bawumia accused the NDC of neglecting the five northern regions during its time in power and mismanaging resources meant for development.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s criticism centered on the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), a flagship initiative of the NDC government aimed at boosting development in the north.

He mocked the NDC’s alleged explanation that the guinea fowls had flown to Burkina Faso, a claim that has since been a point of ridicule in Ghanaian political lexicon.

“In this election, there are two of us, isn’t it? Myself and the former president. During his time, all the money, hundreds of millions that were given to him [John Dramani Mahama] to develop the north, he said he was raring guinea fowls.

“Guinea fowls under SADA, and we have not seen one SADA project in the five northern regions. Is there a SADA project in Saboba?

“We asked him where the guinea fowls were, and he said they had flown to Burkina Faso. And today, he says he wants to come back. Do you want him to come back?”

He said that funds meant for transformative projects were squandered on poorly conceived programs, including the infamous guinea fowl farming venture.

The guinea fowl project, which was meant to provide jobs and stimulate economic growth in the north, became a symbol of alleged corruption and inefficiency during the John Mahama administration.

However, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called on Ghanaians to vote decisively against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

