Troublemakers Won’t Be Spared On Election Day- Bryan Acheampong Warns

Dr Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, has issued a stern warning to potential troublemakers ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the Eastern Regional Final Walk held at Kwahu-Abetifi, the MP for the area, Acheampong declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not tolerate any disruptions to the electoral process.

“We will vote peacefully, we will count peacefully, and we will declare the NPP winner peacefully,” Bryan Acheampong stated confidently.

He explained “Anyone who dares to ruin the NPP’s win will do so at their peril. We will deal with you.”

Bryan Acheampong’s warning comes amidst growing concerns about potential election violence in Ghana

The country has a history of peaceful transfers of power, but recent tensions between the ruling NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have raised fears of disruptions to the electoral process.

The Eastern Region is considered a key battleground in the upcoming elections.

The region has traditionally been a stronghold of the NPP, but the NDC has been working to make inroads in recent years.

However, Dr Bryan Acheampong’s comments have been seen as a clear warning to potential troublemakers in the region.

“The Eastern Region is under lockdown, and whoever comes here will be given a showdown,” he declared.

“If you dare misbehave in the Eastern Region, we will give you a showdown.”

The NPP has been accused of using strong-arm tactics to intimidate opponents in the past, but Bryan Acheampong’s comments suggest that the party is committed to ensuring a peaceful and free election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe