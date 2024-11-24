1D1F Initiative Is Akufo-Addo’s Vision Not Alan- Gifty Ohene Konadu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative has been a game-changer for Ghana’s economy. Conceived entirely by the President, this innovative program aims to transform Ghana from an agrarian economy to an industrialized one, focused on manufacturing, value addition, and exporting processed goods.

Gifty Ohene Konadu, in a statement, explained that the 1D1F initiative is part of Akufo-Addo’s broader vision to industrialize Ghana, which dates back to 2008.

Alan Kyerematen, former Trade and Industry Minister and now an independent presidential candidate had been claiming it was his initiative.

However Mrs Ohene Konadu said Akufo-Addo believes that Ghana’s prosperity depends on its ability to stop exporting raw materials and focus on value addition.

After traveling extensively throughout Ghana and witnessing the abundance of natural resources, Akufo-Addo envisioned the 1D1F program as a means to create opportunities for value addition and employment in rural communities.

The program’s core principles include private sector-led projects, with the government providing incentives and soft loans to support the establishment of at least one factory in each of Ghana’s 216 districts.

The initiative focuses on manufacturing, value addition, and exporting processed goods, leveraging the unique resources and strengths of each district.

The 1D1F initiative has already shown promising results, with 278 projects at various stages of implementation.

The program has created opportunities for employment and value addition in rural communities, contributing to Ghana’s economic growth and industrialization.

In conclusion, the 1D1F initiative is a testament to President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to Ghana’s industrialization and economic growth.

“His visionary leadership has set Ghana on a path towards prosperity, and the 1D1F program is a shining example of his dedication to transforming Ghana’s economy,” she noted.

-BY Daniel Bampoe