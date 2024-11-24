I’m Ready To Serve Ghana- Bawumia Declares

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has concluded his campaign tour of northern Ghana, emphasizing his readiness to serve the nation.

On Saturday, Dr Bawumia engaged with various stakeholders in Saboba, Mion, and Tamale Central Constituencies, reiterating his vision for Ghana’s development.

Throughout his interactions with traditional authorities, religious leaders, identifiable groups, and ordinary citizens, Dr Bawumia’s message has been consistent: Ghana requires a visionary leader who can propel the nation into the 21st century.

He confidently submitted himself as that leader, capable of dreaming big and implementing bold solutions to Ghana’s challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign has focused on his ability to drive Ghana’s development, leveraging his experience as Vice President and his expertise in economic management.

He has emphasized the need for a servant leader who can bring about transformative change and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

As the December 7 elections approach, Bawumia urged Ghanaians to make a decisive choice by electing a leader with new ideas and bold solutions.

His message of hope and transformation has resonated with many, particularly in the northern region, where he has emphasized his commitment to addressing the unique challenges facing the area.

Dr Bawumia’s readiness to serve Ghana is not a new development.

In a previous statement, he emphasized, “I am ready to serve and to serve well and as the main driver. I am ready to lead”.

This commitment to leadership and service has been a hallmark of his campaign, as he seeks to inspire confidence in his ability to drive Ghana’s development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe