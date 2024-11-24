Police Chase Obuasi NDC Thugs With GHC20K For Threatening EC

A GHC20,000 bounty has been placed on the heads of several NDC activists from Obuasi, who were caught on video threatening violence during the upcoming December 2024 General Elections.

The Ghana Police Service has been on a manhunt for the suspects since November 15, 2024, and is now appealing to the public for support in apprehending them.

The wanted individuals, including Fuseini Yahuza, Bernard Ahedor, Simon, Basit, Musa Yakubu alias Agya Musah, and their accomplices, have been on the run since the incident.

They had earlier boasted that they were not afraid of death.

They intentionally posted a video threatening to harm the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa if she failed to declare the elections results in favour of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

However, in a statement, the Police are urging anyone with credible information about their whereabouts to come forward and assist in their arrest.

This development comes amidst allegations that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been training thugs in the Ashanti Region, including Obuasi East Constituency, to disrupt the electoral process.

The New Patriotic Party, NPP has accused the NDC of preparing these individuals to cause chaos during the elections.

The Ghana Police Service has condemned the actions of the wanted individuals, stating that their threats constitute a breach of public peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The Police are committed to ensuring that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

In a statement, the Police said “Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects can contact the Police through a dedicated phone number: 0547927272”.

The public is urged to remain calm and support the Police in their efforts to maintain law and order.

As the elections approach, the Ghana Police Service is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to prevent violence and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe