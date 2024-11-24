Otumfuo Hosts Centenary Return Of Agyemang Prempeh From Seychelles

In a grand display of tradition and diplomacy, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, hosted a prestigious dinner at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The event commemorated the centenary of Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh I’s return from exile, a significant milestone in the history of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The dinner brought together a diverse array of dignitaries, including Nananom, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini of Eswatini, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The event was a testament to the Asantehene’s commitment to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom, while also fostering diplomatic ties with international leaders.

In recent years, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been instrumental in promoting Ghana’s cultural and economic interests on the global stage.

The dinner featured speeches from the Asantehene, President Akufo-Addo, President Ramkalawan, and Prime Minister Dlamini.

The leaders reflected on the significance of Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh’s return from exile and its impact on the Ashanti Kingdom and Ghana as a whole.

As the Asantehene celebrates this historic milestone, he is also marking his own 25th anniversary on the throne.

The Manhyia Palace has announced a series of events to commemorate this occasion, including a grand durbar and a cultural exhibition.

The centenary celebration of Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh’s return from exile serves as a poignant reminder of the Ashanti Kingdom’s resilience and determination.

BY Daniel Bampoe