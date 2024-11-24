Bawumia Commissions New Lands Commission Head Office Monday

In a significant milestone for Ghana’s land administration and management, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will commission the new head office of the Lands Commission on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Located adjacent to the survey school in the vicinity of the 37 Military hospital, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide a conducive environment for the Lands Commission to carry out its mandate.

The seven-story building boasts modern technological infrastructure, including a baby care center, gymnasium, and a 250-seater capacity auditorium.

The commissioning ceremony will be attended by various stakeholders, including Chief Executive Officers of Land Sector Agencies, Agencies under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry, past Executive Secretaries of the Lands Commission, Traditional Authorities, and staff of the Lands Commission within the Greater Accra Region.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, will assist the Vice President during the commissioning ceremony.

This development is a testament to the government’s efforts to improve land administration and management in Ghana.

The Lands Commission’s new head office is expected to enhance the country’s land sector governance, transparency, and efficiency.

BY Daniel Bampoe