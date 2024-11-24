Supreme Court Okays EC’s Disqualification Of PNC’s Bernard Mornah

In a unanimous decision, a five-member Supreme Court panel has dismissed an application by Bernard Mornah, the presidential candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), seeking to overturn the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to disqualify him from contesting the 2024 presidential elections.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, delivered on Friday, November 22, 2024, upheld the High Court’s judgment, which had earlier confirmed the EC’s decision to disqualify Mornah.

The court held that the High Court’s decision was grounded in sound law.

Bernard Mornah’s disqualification by the EC had sparked controversy, with the PNC candidate arguing that the decision was unfair and unjustified.

However, the EC had maintained that Mornah’s nomination papers were incomplete, leading to his disqualification.

The Supreme Court’s decision brings an end to Mornah’s hopes of contesting in the 2024 presidential elections.

The PNC candidate was represented in court by Harold Atuguba, while the EC was represented by Justin Amenuvor.

In a related development, the Supreme Court did not award costs to the respondent (EC), as the matter was considered a constitutional issue.

The court’s decision has been hailed as a victory for the rule of law and the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe