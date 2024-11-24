EC Parries Misleading Broadcast On Presidential Election

The Electoral Commission has issued a press release to debunk a misleading broadcast by a presenter on Wontumi TV, Oheneba Nana Asiedu.

He was arrested by the police and later granted bail on Saturday for peddling falsehood.

The broadcast falsely claimed that there would be different voting dates for some presidential candidates in the December 7, 2024, general election.

In a statement, the Commission is urging the public to disregard the misleading statements and assured that the 2024 election will take place on December 7, 2024, as scheduled.

This is not the first time that misinformation has been spread ahead of the elections.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of false information being disseminated on social media and other platforms.

The Electoral Commission has been working to combat this misinformation and ensure that the public has access to accurate information about the election.

The Commission has reminded voters that polling stations will be open from 7 am to 5 pm on December 7, 2024.

However, Voters are encouraged to go out and cast their votes in an orderly manner.

The Commission has assured that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe