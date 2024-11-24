Alllotey Jacobs Blasts Alan For Attacking Kufuor

In a scathing rebuke, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has condemned Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, for his recent remarks targeted at former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Allotey Jacobs’ outburst was in response to Alan Kyerematen’s criticism of John Kufuor’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming presidential elections.

Alan had described Kufuor’s endorsement as “regrettable” and accused him of venturing into “dangerous territory.”

However, Allotey Jacobs was quick to defend Kufuor, describing Alan Kyerematen’s comments as “ungrateful” and “deceptive.”

He argued that Kyerematen’s political career had been largely influenced by Kufuor, who had appointed him as the Minister of Trade and Industry during his presidency.

Allotey Jacobs also disputed Kyerematen’s claim that he had masterminded about 70% of Kufuor’s policies, describing it as a “lie” and an attempt to “denigrate” Kufuor’s legacy.

The controversy surrounding Kyerematen’s comments has sparked a heated debate within the NPP, with some party members defending Kufuor’s right to endorse a candidate of his choice.

Others have criticized Kyerematen for his perceived disloyalty to Kufuor, who is widely respected within the party.

BY Daniel Bampoe