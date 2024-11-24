Presidential Ballots Will Be Counted, Before Parliamentary- EC

Jean Mensa

In a bid to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a modification to the vote-counting procedure for the upcoming December 7 general elections.

According to Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Head of the EC’s Training Department, presidential ballots will now be counted before parliamentary ballots at all polling stations across the country.

This change in procedure is aimed at maintaining order and expediting the vote-counting process.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting between the EC, senior security officials, and leaders of various political parties, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The meeting was organized to discuss measures to ensure a safe, transparent, and peaceful election.

The change in procedure is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the credibility and efficiency of the electoral process.

By counting presidential ballots first, the EC aims to reduce the risk of disputes and ensure that the results of the presidential election are announced promptly.

The December 7 polls are expected to be highly contested, with several political parties vying for power.

The EC’s announcement is therefore seen as a welcome move towards ensuring a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe