Napo Seeks God’s Intervention For Bawumia’s Victory

In a heartfelt display of faith and devotion, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), sought divine intervention for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

Dr Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, made this passionate plea during a fellowship with the congregation of Resurrection Power New Generation Church in Ngleshie Amanfro, Accra.

As a devout Christian and a seasoned politician, Napo has always emphasized the importance of faith in his personal and public life.

His remarks at the church service underscored the NPP’s commitment to upholding Christian values and seeking divine guidance in its pursuit of power.

Napo’s call for prayers was threefold. Firstly, he prayed for the peace of the nation as it approaches the elections in two weeks.

Secondly, he requested prayers for guidance, blessings, and favour for the NPP, led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Finally, he prayed for the party to serve Ghana in humility and be vessels of progress and prosperity for its people.

The Vice Presidential candidate’s plea for divine intervention is not surprising, given his previous declarations.

In a recent statement, Napo vowed to do everything within his powers to ensure Dr. Bawumia’s victory in the upcoming elections.

He has also urged NPP members to work hard to ensure Bawumia’s victory, stating that it is his personal agenda.

