Samira Engages Actors For Bawumia

In a move to garner support for her husband’s presidential bid, Samira Bawumia, wife of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, met with members of the creative arts sector in Kumasi.

The event, which took place on Friday, November 22, 2024, brought together actors, musicians, film producers, comedians, and other stakeholders in the creative industry.

During the meeting, Samira Bawumia shared Dr. Bawumia’s vision for a thriving creative arts sector, highlighting the importance of the industry to Ghana’s economic growth and development.

She emphasized the need for collaboration between the government and the creative arts sector to create opportunities for artists and promote Ghanaian culture globally.

The meeting was an opportunity for stakeholders in the creative arts sector to share their concerns and suggestions on how to develop the industry.

Samira Bawumia listened attentively to the contributions, expressing her gratitude for the insightful suggestions and ideas shared.

As an enthusiast of the creative arts sector, Samira has been a strong advocate for the growth and development of the industry.

Her meeting with stakeholders in Kumasi is a testament to her commitment to promoting Ghanaian arts and culture.

Samira Bawumia’s engagement with the creative arts sector is not new.

In 2017, she met with the cast of the popular Indian TV series, Kumkum Bhagya, to discuss ways to promote Ghanaian culture and arts globally.

Her efforts have been recognized internationally, and she was appointed Ambassador for the Global Alliance for Clean Cook Stoves in 2018.

As the wife of the NPP’s presidential candidate, Samira Bawumia’s engagement with the creative arts sector is seen as a strategic move to garner support for her husband’s bid.

However, her passion and commitment to promoting Ghanaian arts and culture are undeniable.

With the general elections just around the corner, Samira Bawumia’s meeting with stakeholders in the creative arts sector is a timely reminder of the importance of the industry to Ghana’s economic growth and development.

