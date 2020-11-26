Bawumia To Deliver Address On Future Of Ghana’s Economy Shortly

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to deliver an address this evening on the future of Ghana’s economy.

His presentation forms part of the Nation Building Updates (NBU).

He is expected to begin his presentation at about 7:00pm from the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, University of Ghana.

In his presentation tonight, he is expected to outline the various interventions and milestones achieved under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo within three years and 10 months of his administration.

By Melvin Tarlue