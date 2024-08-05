Bawumia To Meet Former MPs On Wednesday

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is scheduled to meet with former Members of Parliament (MPs) frkm the NPP stable, at Alisa Hotel, Accra, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

This meeting aims to consolidate their support ahead of the December polls, as part of the party’s efforts to break the eight-year electoral cycle.

Since winning the Presidential primaries, Dr Bawumia has successfully engaged his former contenders, defeated Parliamentary hopefuls, and other members of the party to bury their differences and rally behind him.

This has led to the formation of a Unity front ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In addition to this, the Party Structure led by the National Chairman, Steven Ayesu Ntim, has established a Reconciliation Teams to engage party members across the country, aimed to reconcile their differences and encourage them to join forces to win the upcoming elections.

Last week, the former MPs formed an alliance to declare their unwavering support for Dr Bawumia.

The former lawmakers, who served in various parliamentary terms, have pledged to rally behind the Flagbearer and work tirelessly to ensure the party’s victory.

In a statement issued and signed by the Caucus Chairman, Ben Ayeh, the leadership of the former MPs’ Zonal/Regional coordinators had their maiden meeting on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. This meeting aimed to set up structures and clearly define the role they will play before, during, and after the 2024 general elections.

The National Coordinators, Ben Ayeh (Former MP, Upper Denkyira West), encouraged the former NPP MPs to come together to demonstrate their commitment to the party’s success.

They believe in the vision and leadership of Dr. Bawumia and are confident that together, they can achieve greatness.

The statement further explained that the following members have been appointed as National Coordinators: Ransford Agyepong (former MP for Suhum) as Deputy Chairman, Esther Obeng Dapaah as Treasurer, Gifty Ohene Konadu for Operations, Godfrey Bayon as Deputy Operations, Eben Nartey as Secretary, and Frank Agyen as Legal.

The National Coordinators will be assisted by Regional/Zonal Coordinators, including Kofi Jumah and SK Boafo for the Ashanti Zone, Adjei Darkoh and Adjei Yeboa for Brong Ahafo, Ato Arthur and Joe Hackman for Central, Eric Darfour and James Appeatu-Ankrah for Eastern, Niibi Ayi Bontey and Fuseni Issah for Greater Accra and Volta, Sagre Bambangi and Somed Ganu for the Northern sector, Adongo Fuseni for Upper East, and Albert Obbin and Alex Agyekum for Western.

The statement emphasized their dedication to mobilizing grassroots support, engaging sitting MPs, current and former Ministers, and party officers, fostering unity, and leveraging their collective experience to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP.

The group urged all party faithful, supporters, and Ghanaians to join them in this noble cause, stating, “Together, we can break the eight and secure a brighter future for our nation. It is possible.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe