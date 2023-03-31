Bawumia Unveils E-Tax Compliance Certificate, Others

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia has launched three initiatives of the Ghana Revenue Authority to promote tax payment and increase domestic revenue mobilisation drive.

The initiatives included an Electronic Tax Compliance Certificate (E-TCC), GRA’s Tax Compliance Short Code *880# and Online Tax Returns Filing.

These initiatives are aimed at making it easy for customers to be tax compliant and make the payment of taxes easy from the comfort of ones home or office.

The E-TCC is a documentary evidence issued by the Commissioner-General of GRA to confirm that the tax-payer is up to date with tax payments and has met all applicable tax obligations at the date of issue.

These electronic systems would also enable taxpayers to conveniently use the GRA’s taxpayers’ portal (www.taxpayersportal.com) to file their tax returns, apply for tax compliance certificates and make tax payments, using their personal computers, mobile phones, or computer tablets.

At the launch in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said it would provide a shift in attitude towards tax payments and enhance compliance in both formal and informal sectors of the economy.

These digital initiatives, he said would promote transparency and accountability as well as minimise corruption in the country.

He said taxes were the lifeblood of any country, which help to build nations worldwide and, thus, lauded the GRA for buying into the government’s digitalisation agenda to promote national development and economic growth.

The Vice President was of the conviction that these digital initiatives would help Ghana to increase her tax-to-GDP ratio of 13 percent to 18-20 percent target within the shortest possible time.

“When we faithfully declare our taxes, we’ll be in a position to hold the government accountable for what our tax money is being used for.

“Let us join hands together to develop our country,” the Vice President said.

Dr. Bawumia also declared April as ‘Tax and Good Governance Month’ and urged the GRA to pay attention to individuals and businesses who did not file their tax returns in order to widen the country’s tax net.

On his part, Commissioner General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said the Authority in 2019 embarked on transformational agenda, and focused on three key pillars- people, technology and service and has since been leveraging on technology to identify and simplify procedures and processes for tax payments.

He, therefore, entreated taxpayers and businesses to embrace the GRA’s digital portals to file tax returns, initiate payments, and access other tax-related services.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent