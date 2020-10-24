Bawumia Unveils NPP Fundraising Campaign

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched a fundraising campaign for the NPP.

He unveiled the campaign on Friday, October 23, “with a call on every supporter and sympathiser of the party to donate to ensure victory on 7th December and protect the gains we have made in the past 4 years.”

Contributions to the fund can be done through special airtime top-up scratch cards, SMS *386#, visiting ‘Iam4nana.com’ mobile app which allows donors both in Ghana and abroad to contribute using their Visa or Mastercard, those in Ghana can also donate via mobile money, or by adopting a polling station to support it with cash or resources, the Vice President said.

By Melvin Tarlue