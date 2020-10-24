NPP Shakes Odododiodoo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) today sent the strongest of signals of its ability to snatch the Odododiodoo parliamentary seat from incumbent Nii Lantey Vanderpuye of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This was when they organized and embarked on a solidarity walk this morning in remembrance of one of their fallen heroes, late Walters William Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe, who until his sudden demise was the NPP Constituency Youth Organiser.

Ras as he was popular known and called by all who knew him died last Friday after a short illness, compelling the constituency Executives to suspend an intended walk which was scheduled to take place the next day.

But when the walk eventually came off today, it was a sight to behold, drawing thousands of supporters across the constituency to the streets clad in black and red attire to signify their grief.

They were led by the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Odododiodoo, Edward Nii Lante Bannerman who was ably supported by the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Nii Laryea Squire, Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Odarlai Parker, Regional Organizer, Prince Obeng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi South, Ahmed Arthur.

The walk which started from the famous Mantse Agbonaa park, went through the High Street to Accra Central business district (Manila, Central Police Station, Kantamanto, Arena, Mudor, Bukom and finally ended at Mantse Agbonaa.

Everywhere they went, people cheered them up with chants of “four more for Nana” whilst they responded “four more to do more.”

Addressing a massive crowd at Mantse Agbonaa where they converged after the walk, Nii Banner (Bannerman) as he is affectionately called promised to dedicate the impending victory of the party in in Odododiodoo to the memory of the late Ras.

His reason was simple “it has always been Ras dream to make 2020 the year that sees NPP win the seat after two decades.”

He therefore promised the enthusiastic crowd “we shall win this seat to honour Ras.”

“It is some people’s prayer that we will be broken down with ill health in our homes, but theirs isn’t the path of Divine. God has declared our victory in full health as today is a stronger sign of the love and support Odododiodoo NPP has shown. Victory is assured, Vote Number One, Vote Nana Addo, Vote Nii Lante Bannerman”, he charged.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu