Let’s Keep Akufo-Addo At The 1st Position – First Lady Tells Voters

First Lady Mrs. Akufo-Addo with NPP MP Moses Anim

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has rallied voters in the Trobu constituency in the Greater Accra Region behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to retain President Akufo-Addo as the first gentleman of the country.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo while addressing the electorates during a working visit to the constituency, recounted how the electorates voted massively for the NPP in the last elections, adding that December 7 presented another opportunity for them to show their support to the good work the government is doing.

“Four years ago, I came here to seek your votes for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and your parliamentary candidate, Moses Anim and you did just that so, I am here to thank you for your votes and again ask that you keep the NPP in power in the December 7 elections,” she said.

The First Lady said the NPP government had kept its promises to the people of Ghana by introducing policies and programmes that were greatly impacting the lives of Ghanaians.

“You know the things we are doing all over the country, Free SHS for our children to get educated and in the north for instance, the one village one dam has helped the farmers and created more jobs for the youth, one constituency, one ambulance has also been implemented to enhance emergency healthcare, these are all things the president said he would do when elected and he has indeed done them,” she added.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo therefore urged the people to go all out on December 7 and vote for the NPP barring any fear of violence or apathy as every vote was important.

“President Akufo-Addo is at the number one position so it is very easy for us to identify and vote for him so we can continue to move forward as a country,” she stated.

The First Lady’s visit took her to the Muus Timber Market, the Ofankor and the Pokuase Markets where she interacted with the traders and shared the good news of the NPP government.

She also joined the NPP MP for Trobu, Moses Anim, to inspect an on-going three-storey project at the Amamorley Health Centre being undertaken by his share of the MPs Common Fund and made some donation of hospital consumables to the facility.

Chairman of Muus Timber Market traders, Kofi Asante, expressed joy at the First Lady’s visit and asked that she sends their gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his assistance after the fire outbreak that occurred at the market in December 2015.

He however appealed to the First Lady to intervene in what he termed as harassment by officers of the forestry commission at the various barriers when hauling wood to the Muus Timber Market.

The Pokuase Market Queen, Naa Ayikai Otoo who was visibly elated about the First Lady’s visit said the many social intervention policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo led government have significantly mitigated their economic challenges and created employment for their spouses and children.

While assuring the First Lady of their votes, Naa Ayikai Otoo prayed for assistance in accessing the Covid-19 stimulus package for small scale businesses.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo on her part assured the traders their concerns will be given the needed attention.

Addressing traditional leaders at the Ofankor MA School Park, the First Lady thanked the traditional leaders of Trobu for supporting President Akufo-Addo in his service to the country.

She said though the Akufo-Addo led administration has achieved so much in less than four years it was vital to retain the NPP in office so the gains attained so far can be sustained.

The MP for Trobu Constituency, Moses Anim, assured his constituents of the NPP’s readiness to continue with their good works of bringing economic and social development to the area.

“Look out for the first position on the ballot paper which will be occupied by President Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s parliamentary candidate and vote for them accordingly,” he said.