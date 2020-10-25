NIIT OpenLabs Scholarship For SHS Graduates

(From left) Stephen Creppy, Asadullah Khan, and Joana Ivy Owusu.

Leading Information Technology (IT) education centre, NIIT, now NIIT OpenLabs, has launched a scholarship scheme for graduates of selected Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country.

The scholarship which aims to equip the beneficiaries with IT skills forms part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the center.

General Manager, Sales and Marketing, NIIT OpenLabs, Joana Ivy Owusu, speaking at the launch, said the scholarship will be awarded to the top three students in the WASSCE and their teachers in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Northern regions.

“On behalf of our NIIT OpenLabs family, I am pleased to announce the award of scholarships to well deserving and brilliant but needy students in the selected regions to learn technology,” she said.

She noted that NIIT OpenLabs being one of the pioneers in technology training and consultancy in the country has strived to lead the Ghanaian community through technology education.

She added that “As part of our corporate social responsibility, we hope to touch the lives of 10 million people through technology and quality education.”

Campus Head, Ring Road Centre, NIIT OpenLabs, Asadullah Khan, said the beneficiaries will have access to the centre’s innovative product ‘Jobfactory’ which makes it easier for people to learn technology skills at their own pace and at any location.

He said the students will have access to online modules on topics like programming for beginners, graphic design, introduction to data base and web development which they can complete within three months.

“To embrace the future changes in technological advancements we adopted an online training approach under our new brand, NIIT OpenLabs, which will produce hyper localized contents and courses to attract the millennials,” he said.

Mr. Khan further noted that it is imperative to embrace technology in the fields of Agriculture, Mining and Oil & Gas. “With this in mind NIIT OpenLabs have developed programmes like Certificate in Robotics, Data Analytics, full stack to equip an individual but also to make a change in the society,” he said.

Campus Head, Tema NIIT OpenLabs, Stephen Creppy, said the aim is to make the students ready for the IT job market even before they enter into the university.

He expressed the hope of a possible expansion of the scholarship to other regions in the near future.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri