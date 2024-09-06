Bawumia Vows To End Electrical Gadgets Impasse

In a bid to win over the hearts of traders and voters in the Okaikoi Central, North, and South Constituencies, Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to resolve the long-standing impasse between the Energy Commission and traders of imported used electrical gadgets.

The issue, which has been ongoing for years, has put the country at risk of being turned into a hub for electronic waste.

Despite talks to ban the importation of used electronic appliances, dealers have resisted, citing concerns about their livelihoods.

Dr. Bawumia, who was met with an ecstatic crowd at Lapaz, one of the popular markets for used gadgets, assured traders that he would address their concerns and introduce a tax regime that would bring relief to them.

The Vice President’s promise comes at a time when the NPP is facing criticism for its handling of the economy.

Dr. Bawumia remains confident that his “Bold Solutions” will win over the hearts of Ghanaians.

He has been selling his vision to crowds across the country, promising to address concerns such as the proposed ban on used electrical gadgets and remove import tax on mobile phones.

-BY Daniel Bampoe